Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nichias Price Performance

Nichias stock remained flat at $22.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Nichias has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $22.86.

Nichias Company Profile

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

