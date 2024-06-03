Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NDLS

Noodles & Company Stock Up 1.6 %

NDLS stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.17 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 93.5% during the third quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 118,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 60,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,965,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. It operates company owned locations and franchise locations. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.