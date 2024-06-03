Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

NAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $864.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of -0.09. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

