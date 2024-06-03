Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Meritage Group LP

Meritage Group LP reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,222. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

