Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after buying an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after purchasing an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 147,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Novartis by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after buying an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.76. 1,593,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,881. The stock has a market cap of $210.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

