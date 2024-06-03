NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Short Interest Down 23.7% in May

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NSTS Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NSTS Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.05% of NSTS Bancorp worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NSTS Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.63. 1,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $51.14 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.08. NSTS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $9.76.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.11) million for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 59.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%.

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

