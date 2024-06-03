Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.03

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.03 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 72008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.11.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

