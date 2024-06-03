NXM (NXM) Price Tops $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011395 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001289 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,697.20 or 1.00054072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012181 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00112963 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

