Oak Grove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.85. 4,905,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $127.46 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.72. The company has a market cap of $153.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.