Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.47. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 21.29, a current ratio of 21.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 76.64% and a negative net margin of 192.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

