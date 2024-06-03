Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $122.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $88.68 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.62.

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

