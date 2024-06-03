Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.56

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.56 and last traded at $83.77, with a volume of 109385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $181,050.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,088. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after acquiring an additional 343,903 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,721,000 after acquiring an additional 156,095 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $136,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

