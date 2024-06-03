OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.84

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 24694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,673 shares of company stock valued at $800,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

