OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 581,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 71,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.53. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth $125,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of OPAL Fuels from $5.80 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley lowered their price target on OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

