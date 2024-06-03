Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Up 0.6%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $118.82 and last traded at $117.92. 1,667,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,970,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.19.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

