Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oscar Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Oscar Health stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,065 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

