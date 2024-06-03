Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.82

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 563893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.06 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 68.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 81,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 939,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

