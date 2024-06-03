Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.11

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 9186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.36.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous dividend of $0.55.
About Oversea-Chinese Banking
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
