Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Down 5.5%

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 857,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,967,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

