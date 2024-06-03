Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.79

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.79, but opened at $1.88. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 940,029 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $533.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Stories

