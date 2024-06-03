Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $208.00 at Truist Financial

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $191.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $176.57.

NYSE PKG opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $191.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total value of $1,825,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

