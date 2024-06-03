Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.20

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 837197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

