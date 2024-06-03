Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 409.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,097 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises about 1.2% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Synopsys worth $53,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.93 on Friday, reaching $560.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $557.66 and a 200-day moving average of $549.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

