Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $11.88 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TDG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock traded up $21.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,343.23. 302,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,264.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,138.10. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $768.23 and a 12 month high of $1,363.66.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

