Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $15.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,328 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.81% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $15,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 89,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,573 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 207,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

