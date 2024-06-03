Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $687.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,438,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.1% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $687,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $529.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $519.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.21. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $535.74. The company has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

