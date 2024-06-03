Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $9.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $300.63. 107,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.49 and its 200 day moving average is $283.91. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $304.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.