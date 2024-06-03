Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $91.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375,223 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $91,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 881,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,792,000 after purchasing an additional 332,897 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,494,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 299,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 229.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 84,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 775,022 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

