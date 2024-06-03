Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New $276,000 Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,976. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

