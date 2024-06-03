Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP grew its position in Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 386,400.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $77.03. 5,316,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,587. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $367,301.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,729 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,179. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

