Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases 19,292 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,418,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,234.0% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,281,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,305 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,030,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 828,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after buying an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 748,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,492,000 after buying an additional 320,237 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.82. 3,562,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,623. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.68. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $49.94.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

