Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes $289,000 Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 831.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 38,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 59,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,779. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.36 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,607.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

