Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.75. 2,501,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

