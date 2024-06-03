Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,696 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 1.38% of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

DBEU traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

