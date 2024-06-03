Pax Dollar Market Cap Achieves $145.79 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001447 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $145.79 million and $3.18 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001651 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

