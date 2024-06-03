PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.