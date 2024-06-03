PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 2.8%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $145.41 and last traded at $145.64. Approximately 3,986,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,047,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDD. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average is $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PDD during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth $238,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,392,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,517,000 after purchasing an additional 110,903 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 14.7% during the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 550,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after buying an additional 70,715 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,566,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

