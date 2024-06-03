Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Acquires 891 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,067 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,396 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 476,556 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $89,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,677,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,450. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.76 and its 200-day moving average is $207.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

