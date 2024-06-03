Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Grows Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,241 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Rentokil Initial worth $8,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 292,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,145. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

RTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

