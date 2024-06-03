Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $16.22 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $16,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Shares of CHKP stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $151.07. The company had a trading volume of 547,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,731. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

