Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Purchases 229 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 106,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 304,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $9.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $567.22. 1,566,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.30 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

