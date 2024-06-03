Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 265 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,562,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 479,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $143,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CI traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.64. 1,500,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,054. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

