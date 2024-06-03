Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.56.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of PEB opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 179,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 165,576 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.