PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lifted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.0 %

PEP stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,844,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,869. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

