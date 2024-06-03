Persistence (XPRT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $51.50 Million

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $51.50 million and approximately $401,648.36 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Persistence Token Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,442,454 tokens. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official message board is blog.persistence.one.

Persistence Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

