PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance
PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 73,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,571. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
