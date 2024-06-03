PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 73,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,571. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

