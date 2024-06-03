Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.93.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $142.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

