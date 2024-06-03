Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPC

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Shares of PPC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 635,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,484. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $1,332,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,565,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.