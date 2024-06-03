Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Cut by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 2.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,461,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 102.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,394,000 after buying an additional 947,704 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,486,000 after buying an additional 525,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,647,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,951,000 after buying an additional 334,502 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 634,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after purchasing an additional 167,527 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.61 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

