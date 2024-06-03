Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Hits New 52-Week High at $211.80

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.80 and last traded at $212.25, with a volume of 1010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.69.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $331,489.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 144,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

